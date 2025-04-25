Sacred thread row: K’taka BJP moves NHRC against ‘unlawful’, ‘discriminatory’ practices

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP has filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission over the sacred thread row, in which students wearing janviara/janeu were denied entry to write the Common Entrance Test (CET) in the state.

In his complaint, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka highlighted that while Hindu students wearing sacred threads were denied entry, Muslim girls wearing hijab were allowed to take up examinations.

Ashoka said, “I have filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission on Thursday about the incidents of infringement of personal beliefs by Government of Karnataka in which students were compelled to remove their scared religious symbols such as Janivara (Yagnopavita), Shivadara etc during the Common Entrance Test (CET) examination at several centres across the state.”

He appealed to the Commission to take prompt and appropriate action to safeguard the rights and dignity of citizens, especially the youth, whose future should not be jeopardised by such “unlawful and discriminatory” practices.

“I wrote to you with deep concern regarding a series of troubling incidents that have recently unfolded in the state of Karnataka, which have caused widespread distress among the Hindu community and, in our view, constitute clear violations of basic human and religious rights,” Ashoka’s complaint read.

Notably, during the recent Common Entrance Test (CET), other important competitive examinations, several Hindu students were reportedly compelled to remove sacred religious symbols such as the Janivara/Yajnopaveetha (sacred thread) and Shivadara (sacred threads with rudraksha beads).

Earlier, similar directives were allegedly issued in other examinations, wherein Hindu girls were asked to remove their mangalsutras, bangles, and anklets, he said.

Ashoka said these actions, undertaken without any legal mandate, violate the principles enshrined under the Constitution of India, particularly the right to freedom of religion (Article 25) and the right to dignity and privacy (Article 21). Moreover, they have had a detrimental psychological impact on students, interfering with their academic performance and mental well-being.

Notably, the Congress-led government in Karnataka has apologised for the issues and given orders to suspend the PU College Principal and staff. The government has also promised that the student, who was denied permission to appear for the exam, would be given justice.



