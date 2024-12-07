Safety of nation and religion are interlinked, says CM Yogi

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has said that Sanatan Dharma has the power to unify India and importance should be given to prioritising the nation above individual, societal, and sectarian boundaries.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj at Swarved Mahamandir Dham here on Saturday, he reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of when the nation is safe, religion is safe; and when religion is safe, we are safe.

CM Yogi praised the seamless organisation of the event, which saw the participation of lakhs of devotees, including a 25,000 Kundiya Swarved Gyan Mahayagya. He reflected on the spiritual legacy of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Maharaj, the founder of the Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj, established in 1924.

Tracing Sadguru Sadafaldeo Maharaj’s contributions, CM Yogi recounted his involvement in India’s freedom struggle, including his participation in the Barrackpore uprising.

The sant’s teachings and the composition of the “Swarved” in Uttarakhand laid the foundation for the Vihangam Yoga movement, inspiring millions worldwide.

“Sadguru Sadafaldeo Maharaj showed that a true yogi cannot remain idle when the nation and society face challenges. His legacy, carried forward by Acharya Swatantra Dev Ji Maharaj and Saint Pravar Vigyan Dev Maharaj, serves as a beacon of spiritual awakening and public service,” said CM Yogi.

He highlighted the global outreach of the Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj, from Acharya Ji’s spiritual journey abroad to Vigyan Dev Ji Maharaj’s extensive pilgrimage across India.

The UP CM also lauded PM Modi for transforming Kashi, his parliamentary constituency, into a global spiritual and cultural hub over the past decade. He mentioned the redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, now home to the world’s largest bathing ghat (Namo Ghat), complete with a helipad for large-scale events.

Improved connectivity through road, rail, air, and waterways has bolstered Kashi’s status as a pilgrimage and development hub.

“Kashi’s growth reflects the vision of ‘Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat,’ where heritage is respected and development thrives. Be it health, education, or infrastructure, Kashi is a shining example of progress under PM Modi’s leadership,” he added.

Crediting PM Modi for elevating yoga to the global stage, CM Yogi remarked, “Yoga connects over 175 countries today, and every mention of yoga carries with it reverence for India’s sages.” He also noted the recognition of the Kumbh Mela as an intangible cultural heritage and the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj starting January 13, 2024.

He said, the inauguration of the Swarved Mahamandir by PM Modi on December 18, 2023, was a momentous occasion, marking another milestone in the centenary celebrations. CM Yogi expressed pride in being part of the event and commended the Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj for its contributions to India’s spiritual and cultural fabric.