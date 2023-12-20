Sahebaan Welfare Trust launched with grand event in Mangalore

Mangalore: Sahebaan Welfare Trust (SWT), an NGO established in December 2023 for the welfare of the Sahebaan Community (Urdu-speaking Hanafi people from DK and Udupi districts), celebrated its launch with a gathering at Ocean Pearl Hotel Kodiyalbail, Mangalore.

The event witnessed the presence of more than 120 prominent members of the Sahebaan Community from both districts and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Imtiaz Khatib commenced the function with a Qirath recitation.

Afroz Assadi, the President of the Trust, extended a welcome to the gathering and expressed gratitude for their participation. Imtiaz Khatib, Trustee SWT, introduced the Trust, outlining its purpose and goals.

Prof Muzaffer Assadi, former Vice Chancellor of Mysore University, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the challenges faced by the Sahebaan community and emphasizing the need for improvement through education and skill development. Shabih Ahmed Kazi, Former President of Jamiyyatul Falah DK and Udupi districts, also addressed the occasion.

Siraj Ahmed, MD of Inland Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Mangalore, emphasized the importance of adapting to changes and called upon Sahebaan Youth to take the lead. Kota Ibrahim, Former President, Udupi Muslim Okkuta, lauded the formation of the trust and pledged support.

Syed Siraj Ahmed, Secretary of the Trust, explained that SWT is an offshoot of Sahebaan UAE, which has been active in the social and cultural activities of the community for over 30 years. He highlighted the migration of community members for employment, leaving the community unrepresented in DK and Udupi.

Mumtaz Hussain from Qatar spoke on Urdu culture and language, emphasizing the need to promote and nurture them. The event featured felicitations for individuals for their achievements and contributions to society, including Major D M Nizamuddin (Retd), B G Mohd, Dr. Safwan Ahmed, Dr. Fathima Raeesa, Ilham Dawood, and Aliya Imtiaz Khan.

Several dignitaries, including Mateen Ahmed, Haq Assadi, Meraj Yousef, Najmuddin Assadi, Mohd Akram, Asif Iqbal, Abid, and Zubeir Amber, were honored for their achievements and contributions to the community. Anshu Maryam effectively anchored the event, and the trustees, including Iqbal Manna, Rafiq Assadi, Althaf Khatib, and Sahil Zaheer, extended their support.

Aliya Imtiaz conveyed the vote of thanks, marking the successful launch of the Sahebaan Welfare Trust.