Sahyadri College Gears Up for 14th Graduation Day of MBA on 22nd February 2025

Mangalore: Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management is poised to celebrate the 14th Graduation Day of its MBA program on 22nd February 2025, commencing at 3:00 PM in the Nethravathi Auditorium on the Sahyadri campus. This prestigious event will honor the academic achievements of the 2022-2024 batch, boasting a total of 174 MBA graduates, alongside 3 MTech and 5 Ph.D. recipients.

The Graduation Day ceremony will feature a formal degree distribution along with the presentation of special awards recognizing outstanding academic performance among the graduates. The event promises to inspire attendees with an address from the Chief Guest, Dr. T N Nagabhushana, Vice Chancellor of Kishkinda University, Ballari. Additionally, Ms. Uma A, Head of Payroll, Consolidated & Overseas Financial Reporting at ICICI Bank Ltd, Mumbai, will serve as the Guest of Honour.

The management, faculty, and students of Sahyadri College are set to gather in significant numbers to commemorate this proud milestone, reflecting the institution’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and the overall development of its students.

All preparations are underway for what promises to be a memorable and uplifting occasion as the college community extends its heartfelt congratulations to the graduating class.