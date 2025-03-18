Sahyadri College has created a new history in VTU 26th Inter-College State Level Athletic Championship

Mangalore: Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Mangalore has created a new history in VTU 26th Inter-College State Level Athletic Championship held at JNNCE, Shimoga from March 15 to 18, 2025. Sahyadri Athletic Team won 8th time Emerged Overall Champions with 104 points, Men Section Champions & Women Section Champions & team also won Second place in March past. A total of 1,434 Athletes from 126 colleges in total, participated in this competition. There are 201 colleges under Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Belagavi with 4 lakh students.

Under the leadership of Honourable MLA Shri Manjunath Bhandary, Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management was established in Mangalore in 2007-2008.

From 2008-2009, Sahyadri started participating in the state-level sports events of Visvesvaraya Technological University. Since then, Sahyadri College has participated in about 16 sports events, won the overall champions 8 times, finished runner-up 5 times, and finished 4th in 3rd place.

Medal Winners in Women’s section:

1) Aksha K B 3rd Place in 400 meters Hurdles (Women)

2) Pallavi Js 2nd Place in Long jump (women)

3) Saniya Shetty 2nd Place in 800 meters (Women)

4) Pallavi J S 2nd Place in Triple Jump (Women)

5) Pranjali A 2nd Place in Discuss Throw (women)

6) Pranjali A 1st Place in Shotput (Women)

7) 20Kms Walk Race (Womens) – Chashmitha 2nd Place and Sahithya 3rd Place

8) Saanvi Rai 2nd Place in 400 Meters (women)

9) Saniya Shetty 2nd Place in 1500 meters( womens)

10) Gauthami 1st Place in Heptathlon

11) Gauthami 2nd Place in Pole vault

12) Women 4×100 meters Relay team 1st Place – Shriya L Salian, Gauthami M N, Kushi Rai, and Pallavi J S

13) 4×400 meters Mixed Relay 1st Place – Saniya Shetty, Saanvi Rai, Karthik P, and Manvith U

14) Women 4×400 meters relay 1st Place – Saanvi Rai, Saaniya Shetty, Vibha BK and Aksha

Medal Winners in Men’s section:

1) Keerthan R Shetty 3rd Place in 400 meters Hurdles (Men)

2) Karthik P 1st Place in 800 Metres (Men)

3) Manvith U 2nd Place in 800 Meters (Men)

4) Pravith 2nd Place in 20Kms walk race (men)

5) Manvith U 1st Place in 400 metres (men)

6) Pranay Shetty 2nd Place in 400 meters (men)

7) Karthik P 1st Place 1500 metres(men)

8) 4×400 meters Mixed Relay 1st Place – Saniya Shetty, Saanvi Rai, Karthik P, and Manvith U

9) Mens 4×400 metres relay 1st place – Keerthan Shetty, Manvith u, Karthik S and Manvith

No other college in VTU history has been a champion so many times.

1. Men’s Volleyball – 7 times

2. Women’s Volleyball 8 times

3. Throwball – 9 times State 4 times

4. Women’s Karate Champions-1 time

5. Weightlifting – Women 5 times Men 4 times

6. Women’s Powerlifting 4 times Men 2 times

7. Best physique – 1 time

8. Swimming runners 1 time

9. Wrestling – 5 medals

10. Chess, Cricket Hockey, Badminton, Table Tennis 4 times

11. Every year 10-14 students participate in All India Inter University competitions.

Sahyadri College, which is known as one of the best colleges in the state, has achieved several ranks at the college level and has made its mark in placements. The fact that its students receive the highest salary of 48 lakhs shows the quality of the college.

Providing sports and skills along with education is one of the main goals of the college. The chairman of the college and MLA Shri Manjunath Bhandari, along with all the trustees, who are working for the development of this college, the principal, and the teaching staff are mainly guided to achieve this glory by the physical directors Mr. Karna Kumar K.S. and Mrs. Ramya P. and with the guidance of Mrs. Nitisha Rodrigues and Mr. Sadananda Gowda who guided the institution before. All of them will cooperate in the Athletic Championship.



