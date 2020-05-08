Spread the love



















Sahyadri College Student selected for State Music & Dance Academy Scholarship

Mangaluru: Abhishek M B Maroli has been selected for Karnataka state music and dance academy scholarship for the 2019-20 in Karnatic Classical music (Flute) . Abhishek M.B. is the son of Sri. M. Balakrishna and Smt. Jaya. He is a disciple of Vidwan Rajesh Baglodi, Kalatarangini, Suratkal and at present he is being trained under the guidance of Vidushi Shantala Subrahmanyam, Chennai.

He is also learning Mridangam under the guidance of Vidwan Yogeesha Sharma, Ballapadavu. He is a final year Mechanical Engineering student of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management,Adyar, Mangaluru.