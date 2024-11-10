Sailor who fell from cargo ship off Australia’s coast found alive

Sydney: A sailor who fell from a cargo ship off Australia’s eastern coast near Sydney has been found alive after almost 24 hours of being stranded at sea.

The man went overboard from the Singapore-based bulk carrier Double Delight 8 km off the coast of Newcastle, a harbour city north of Sydney, at about 11:30 p.m. local time on Thursday night.

Authorities confirmed on Saturday that he was rescued by a recreational fisherman who spotted him from a boat near the coast at 6:20 p.m. on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Australia’s 9News network.

The ambulance service in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said that paramedics were called to a beach in Swansea, a neighbouring town south of Newcastle, on Friday night following reports a man was found in the water.

“The patient, a man in his 20s, reportedly was in the water for about 24 hours. He was wearing a life jacket, he was conscious, he was able to communicate with us, but he was very cold and absolutely exhausted,” a spokeswoman told.

A major operation involving two boats, two helicopters and an aircraft was launched to search for the sailor on Friday.

Jason Richards from NSW Marine and Rescue said on Saturday that the search team was grateful to hear that he was found safely.

The sailor was taken to hospital for treatment.