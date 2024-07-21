Salman, Govinda reunite on 17th anniversary of ‘Partner’

Mumbai: It was a heady dose of nostalgia for the fans of the 2007 Salman Khan and Govinda-starrer film ‘Partner’, as the two Bollywood superstars reunited in Mumbai during the trailer launch of the upcoming Marathi film ‘Dharmaveer 2: Mukkam Post Thane’.

Salman, who was dressed in a blue T-shirt and trousers, walked up to Govinda on stage as the two hugged each other. The two spoke for a while on the stage during the event held at the Dome in the Worli area on Saturday evening.

Incidentally, ‘Partner’ marked 17 years of its release on Saturday.

The film directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sohail Khan revolves around Prem (played by Salman), a love guru who helps people with their romantic relationships.

When Prem meets Bhaskar (played by Govinda), a nerdy and awkward man seeking the former’s guidance to woo his crush, his life takes a different turn.

The film follows their journey as Bhaskar tries to win over his love interest Priya (played by Katrina Kaif) with Prem’s advice.

Salman followed up the success of ‘Partner’ with films like ‘Wanted’ and ‘Dabangg’, with the latter going on to become a franchise.