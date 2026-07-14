Sambhal administration razes ‘illegal’ Eidgah, mosque; DM says land worth Rs 5 crore reclaimed

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): Acting on a court directive, the district administration on Tuesday carried out the demolition of an allegedly illegal mosque and Eidgah ‘constructed on government land’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district.

The demolition was undertaken in the Asmoli police station area amid heavy security deployment.

Officials said the 25-foot-tall minaret of the Eidgah was brought down first, while the demolition of the remaining structure continued through the afternoon.

More than 100 personnel from the Uttar Pradesh Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed to maintain law and order and prevent residents from nearby areas from gathering at the site.

According to the district administration, a complaint had been submitted to the then District Magistrate regarding the construction of the mosque and Eidgah on government cemetery land.

Following a land measurement exercise, the structures were found to have been built illegally.

Subsequently, the Tehsildar’s Court ordered the demolition of both structures under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code.

Explaining the administration’s action, Sambhal District Magistrate Ankit Khandelwal told IANS, “An attempt was being made to illegally encroach upon government land reserved as a graveyard in the village. The matter was heard in the Tehsildar’s court under Section 67 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code. Following the hearing, the occupation was declared illegal. There were also indications that attempts were being made to develop plots on the land. Around 10.5 bighas of land have been freed from encroachment. It is valuable roadside land along the highway, estimated to be worth at least Rs 5 crore. The administration has now taken possession of the land and will use it for government and public welfare purposes.”

The demolition, however, drew criticism from the All India Shia Personal Law Board.

Condemning the action, All India Shia Personal Law Board General Secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas said: “The demolition of the Eidgah built on Gram Sabha land in Sambhal is wrong. It is for the court to decide whether it is legal or illegal. An application was submitted to the District Collector, who said that it was entirely illegal. Eid prayers are not offered every day. I strongly condemn its demolition…”

The administration maintained that the action was taken in compliance with the Tehsildar Court’s order after due legal proceedings and that the recovered land would be used for government and public welfare purposes.