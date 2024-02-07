Sandeshkhali attack case: Mastermind Shahjahan ducks 2nd summons



Kolkata: The Wednesday 12 noon deadline as set by the Enforcement Directorate for Sheikh Shahjahan to appear at the central agency’s Salt Lake office here and surrender in the Sandeshkhali attack case, was once again not complied by him.

Shahjahan is the absconding Trinamool Congress leader and mastermind in the January 5 Sandeshkhali attack on ED and CAPF sleuths.

Sources said that necessary arrangements were kept ready at ED’s Salt Lake office in case the absconding Trinamool Congress leader appears there honouring the notice. However, till the time the report was filed, the accused leader did not turn up at the central agency office.

This is the second time that Shahjahan has ducked the ED summons on this count. The earlier summons from ED to the mastermind was on January 29.

Shahjahan has remained absconding since the attack on the ED and CAPF personnel took place in front of his residence at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on the morning of January 5. Although he has remained absconding since then, he had appealed for anticipatory bail at two different courts in the state through his counsel.

Now the question that has surfaced is about the ED’s next course of action following two consecutive events of absence from appearance at the central agency office.

Sources said the ED sleuths were sure that the absconding mastermind was hiding somewhere in the state only.

However, as precaution ED has already issued a lookout notice against Shahjahan in anticipation that he might escape to Bangladesh.