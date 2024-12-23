Saud Kutam Bahrain Christmas Celebrations 2024: A Festive Evening of Joy and Togetherness

Bahrain: The Saud Kutam Bahrain celebrated Christmas on Friday, December 13th, 2024, in Bahrain, bringing the community together for a memorable evening filled with festive cheer and solidarity. The event began at 7 PM with a warm welcome from Mr. Santhosh Danthy, who set the tone with a graceful opening prayer alongside Ms. Riva Pinto.

The stage then lit up as the leading members of the community were introduced consisting of Mr. Rony Pinto, Mr. Jeevan Martis, Mr. Manesh Menezes, Mr. Wilroy D’Souza, and Mr. Wilfred Saldanha followed by a heartfelt welcome note delivered by Mr. Rony Norbert Pinto. The audience joined in the spirit of the season by singing a Christmas carol, creating a beautiful atmosphere of unity and joy. The highlight of the evening was the grand entry of Santa Claus, who delighted the children with treats and surprises.

A special cake-cutting ceremony brought together Santa Claus, the children, and the members, marking the essence of Christmas – love and togetherness. As the evening progressed, Mr. Jeevan Martis delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks, appreciating the efforts of every member and guest who contributed to the event’s success. The audience was treated to a delightful kids’ carol performance, beautifully trained and conducted by Mrs. Nancy Martis and Mrs. Renita Menezes, adding a heartwarming touch to the celebrations. Ms. Adeline Monis captivated the crowd with engaging games, ensuring laughter and fun for all. Winners were thrilled to receive exciting prizes for their participation.

Ms. Riva Pinto and Mr. Vivian enchanted the audience with their melodious songs, creating a magical and uplifting ambiance that resonated with the festive spirits.

The evening’s energy was perfectly amplified by DJ Valentino Mathias, who kept the crowd grooving with an electrifying mix of music, adding rhythm and vibrance to the joyous celebration.

Members and guests of Saud Kutam then indulged in a sumptuous dinner organized by Mysore Bhavan Bahrain, a feast that delighted the taste buds.

To top it off, every child received a thoughtful return gift, leaving smiles all around.

This celebration truly embodied the spirit of Christmas – a “home away from home” for all who attended. With the perfect blend of tradition, community, and festive cheer, Saud Kutam Bahrain Christmas Celebrations 2024 will remain a cherished memory for everyone.

Report: Adline Monis

Pics: Nishanth D’Silva