Saudi F-15 fighter jet crashes during training, 2 crew members killed
Riyadh: A Royal Saudi Air Force F-15SA fighter jet reportedly crashed during a routine training mission, killing all crew members on board.
Saudi Defense Ministry spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki confirmed that the incident occurred at 12:50 p.m. on Thursday during a routine training mission from the King Abdulaziz Air Base in the eastern town of Dhahran, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report.
An investigation into the crash was underway, the spokesperson added.
The crash killed two crew members on board, reported the Saudi Gazette website.
