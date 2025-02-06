SC asks police authorities to protect Discovery officials following threats from ‘supporters of Asaram Bapu’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, in an interim order passed on Thursday, granted police protection to officials of OTT platform Discovery+ after they received threats from “groups claiming to be supporters of Asaram Bapu” following the release of the documentary series “Cult of Fear: Asaram Bapu?”

A bench of CJI Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar was hearing a plea filed by top officials of the OTT platform seeking a direction to ensure police protection for themselves, their colleagues, and other similarly situated individuals.

“This protection is sought in light of threats and criminal intimidation from groups claiming to be supporters/fans/followers/devotees of ‘Asaram Bapu’, following the release of the documentary series ‘Cult of Fear: Asaram Bapu?’ on Discovery’s OTT Platform Discovery+,” stated the petition filed before the apex court.

The documentary series sheds light on the life of Asaram Bapu, a self-proclaimed spiritual leader currently serving a life sentence for crimes including rape and murder since 2018.

“It presents factual insights based on public records, witness testimonials and judicial records. Following the release, self-proclaimed supporters/ fans/ followers/devotees of Asaram Bapu have threatened the petitioners and their colleagues and other similarly situated persons with violence, hate crimes and criminal intimidation,” stated the petition.

It added that on January 30, a group of 10-15 individuals gathered outside Discovery’s office, attempting unauthorised entry and creating a law and order situation.

“Although the police dispersed the crowd, no concrete action was taken against the perpetrators. The petitioners and their colleagues continue to receive threats, forcing Discovery to mandate work-from-home arrangements for employee safety,” the petition stated.

“Hate comments and threats have also been directed at Discovery and its employees on social media platforms further exacerbating the situation. The actions of Asaram Bapu’s supporters violate several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanita, 2023, including unlawful assembly (Section 189), rioting (Section 191), hate crimes and speech (Section 196), criminal trespass (Section 329), and criminal intimidation (Section 351),” said the petition.

As per the plea, Discovery formally requested police protection from relevant authorities but responses have been inadequate. While some police stations acknowledged the complaints, others have failed to act, it added.

Agreeing to examine the matter, the apex court issued notice and returnable in the week commencing March 3 and in the meanwhile, asked the police authorities to ensure that the Discovery officials get to use the office and no threats of physical harm are extended to them.