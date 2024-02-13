SC Collegium recommends appointment of 3 permanent judges in Andhra Pradesh HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, has recommended the appointment of three additional judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court as permanent judges.

In February last year, the Collegium of the Andhra Pradesh Court unanimously forwarded its recommendation naming Justices Boppana Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Chakravarthi, Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao, and Duppala Venkata Ramana.

The SC Collegium said that it has consulted other Judges of the Supreme Court who are conversant with the affairs of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure.

It noted: “A Committee of two judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the Resolution dated 26 October 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium has assessed the judgments of the above Additional Judges. The Committee has rated the quality of their judgments as good.”

It said that it has scrutinised the material placed on record to assess the merit and suitability of these additional judges for appointment as permanent judges of the High Court.

The SC Collegium recommended appointment of Justices Boppana Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Chakravarthi and Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao, Additional Judges as permanent Judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court against two of the existing vacancies. Further, it recommended that Justice Duppala Venkata Ramana be appointed as a permanent Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court against one of the existing vacancies available in the Andhra Pradesh HC.

“The Chief Minister and the Governor of Andhra Pradesh concurred with the above recommendation,” said the statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.