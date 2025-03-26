SC Collegium recommends elevation of two advocates as judges in Allahabad HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, has recommended the elevation of two advocates as judges in the Allahabad High Court.

Earlier, the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues, forwarded the recommendation for the elevation of advocates Amitabh Kumar Rai and Rajiv Lochan Shukla to the Bench.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 25th March, 2025 has approved the proposal for appointment of the following Advocates, as Judges of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad: (i) Shri Amitabh Kumar Rai, and (ii) Shri Rajiv Lochan Shukla,” said a statement uploaded on the official website of the apex court on Wednesday.

As per the memorandum of procedure (MoP) governing the appointment of High Court judges, the proposal for the appointment of a High Court judge should be initiated by the Chief Justice.

However, if the Chief Minister desires to recommend the name of any person, he should forward the same to the Chief Justice for his consideration. The Governor, as advised by the Chief Minister, should forward his recommendation along with the entire set of papers to the Union Minister of Law & Justice as early as possible, but not later than six weeks from the date of receipt of the proposal from the Chief Justice of the High Court.

If the comments are not received within the said time frame, it should be presumed by the Union Minister of Law & Justice that the Governor (i.e. Chief Minister) has nothing to add to the proposal and proceed accordingly. The Union Minister of Law & Justice would consider the recommendations in the light of such other reports as may be available to the government in respect of the names under consideration. The complete material would then be forwarded to the Chief Justice of India for his advice.

The Chief Justice of India would, in consultation with the two senior-most Judges of the Supreme Court, form his opinion in regard to a person to be recommended for appointment to the High Court.

After their consultations, the Chief Justice of India will, in the course of 4 weeks, send his recommendation to the Union Minister of Law & Justice. Further, as per the MoP, as soon as the warrant of appointment is signed by the President, the Secretary of the Department of Justice will inform the Chief Justice, and a copy of such communication will be sent to the Chief Minister. He will also announce the appointment and issue the necessary notification in the Gazette of India.