SC Women Lawyers Association urges ban on pornography, obscenity on OTT platforms

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association (SCWLA) on Wednesday urged a complete and effective ban on public viewing of online pornography and unfiltered obscenity on OTT platforms across the country.

The SCWLA said that it was deeply shocked, traumatised, agonised and pained by the recent spurt of crimes against women, girls and infants, which were reported in Kolkata, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and other parts of the country at the hands of brutal, insensitive perverted perpetrators.

“These incidents have shaken our collective conscience to the core. While the women of the nation feel insecure and unsafe, no quantum of stringent laws seems to be working as a deterrent, therefore, we urge that there must be a complete and effective ban on public viewing of online pornography and unfiltered obscenity on OTT platforms across the country,” it said.

The top court Women’s Bar Association also urged for installation of functional CCTV systems in every workplace and all institutions across the country, adding that Gender Sensitisation Committees come into place in all public and private sectors in consonance with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace Guidelines.

The SCWLA said that it is resolute in its mission to advocate for the safety and dignity of women across India and called upon government officials, legal authorities, and the public to unite in addressing issues relating to the safety and dignity of women with urgency and seriousness.

“Only through comprehensive and coordinated action, we can hope to create a safer, more equitable society for all women,” the SCWLA said in a statement.

The SCWLA strongly condemns these horrendous, violent and brutal crimes and stands in complete solidarity with the young girls and women of this nation, the statement read.