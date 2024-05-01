School bomb threat: Multiple emails sent with similar pattern, say Delhi Police



New Delhi: Multiple schools in the national capital, including DPS Dwarka, Sanskriti School, Indian School, St Thomas School and Amity School in Pushp Vihar, faced a chilling bomb threat via email on Wednesday.

As per police, so far nothing suspicious has been found in any of the schools. “At Mother Mary School in Mayur Vihar, a search operation was done and nothing was found. It appears to be a hoax message,” said police.

A senior police official said that in the preliminary inquiry, it appears that numerous emails have been sent since Tuesday following a similar pattern.

“The emails lack a date line but include ‘bcc’, indicating they’ve been sent to multiple recipients. Currently, an investigation is underway,” said the official.

According to police, after receiving information from schools regarding the bomb threat, local police teams along with the bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) reached the spot on Wednesday morning.

“The schools were evacuated and a search operation is going on. So far nothing suspicious has been found,” said the official.