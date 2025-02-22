Scintilla 2025 –Two-Day National Conference Concludes Drawing Enthusiastic Participation!

Mangalore: The two-day National Conference, Scintilla 2025: Perceptio – Crafting Reality with the Mind’s Eye, hosted by the Postgraduate Department of Counselling, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, in collaboration with Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited concluded successfully on February 22, 2025. With participants from 18 colleges across India, the conference was a resounding success, fostering insightful discussions and perspectives on perception and reality.

The valedictory ceremony marked the grand conclusion of the conference, with dignitaries expressing their appreciation for the enriching discussions and dynamic participation. The organizing committee extended heartfelt gratitude to all attendees, resource persons, and participants for making Scintilla 2025 a memorable event. Special thanks were extended to MRPL, the event co-sponsor, for their generous support in making this initiative a success.

Dr. Deepa, The Chief Guest in her address spoke about the significance of networking, the art of Kaizen, and always changing to improve and enhance our understanding of the world and self. Prof. Evelyn Benis, Secretary Institute of Social Service in her presidential address spoke about the importance of sharing and communal concern, and take home the valuable lessons that nature impart, which is that of a generous spirit and serenity.

Earlier, the day featured an engaging session on “Unlocking the Secret of Mentalism – Myth Busting and Reality Checking” conducted by renowned magician and mentalist Dr. B.S Rakesh, who amazed the audience with a captivating and educative session infused with magic tricks demonstrating the psychological principles behind illusions and perception, which also included the role of language, communication, belief system and cognition.

Another session featured “From Victim to Survivor: The Transformative Power of Perception” an inspiring talk by Dr. Lavina Noronha, Director of Ave Maria Palliative Care Centre and founding trustee of a Shusheg suicide helpline, who shared insights on resilience and shifting mind-sets in crisis situations. She stressed on the importance of shedding labels that disempower the affected and render them helpless.

IQAC Coordinator of the college Dr. Saritha D’Souza, Organizing Secretary Ms. Thani Anwar, Dr. Rosa Nimmy Mathew, H.O.D, M.Sc Counselling, Associate Professor & Registrar Cecilia F. Goveas, Assistant Professors Dr. Wilsy Francis, Ms Akshaya Bhandary, Student Cultural Secretary Ms.Mitra S were present during the occasion. Ms. Ifra Ayesha compered the event.

With an overwhelming response and positive feedback, Scintilla 2025 reaffirmed its commitment to fostering intellectual growth and awareness in the field of perception and mental well-being. The event concluded on a high note, leaving participants inspired and motivated for future endeavors in psychological research and practice.

Report by: Swaliha



