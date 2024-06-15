Scrap NEET, allow states to conduct tests: DCM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today urged the Centre to allow states to conduct their own entrance tests instead of NEET.

Speaking to reporters at the KPCC office, he said, “The irregularities in the NEET exam are serious. It is a question of the future of lakhs of students, the Centre must scrap NEET and allow states to conduct their own entrance tests. Students from across the country can participate in the tests conducted by states.”

“Injustice is being meted out to the students from Karnataka. Karnataka has built colleges, but it is benefitting students from North India and depriving its own students. We have to fight unitedly against this. The Centre must conduct an inquiry into the NEET exam irregularities also,” he said.

Asked about Basavaraj Bommai’s statement that the State’s proposal on the Upper Bhadra project is wrong, he said, “Bommai is lying about it. The Upper Bhadra project was included in the budget during the tenure of the Bommai government. If he thinks that the proposal is wrong, we have no issues in taking his expertise in re-drafting the proposal. Bommai has failed to get funds for the project. The truth is that the Centre isn’t releasing funds for the project.”

BBMP elections

“We have held discussions with the block-level leaders of the party on preparations for the BBMP elections. We have given instructions to replace ineffective office bearers and fill up vacant positions. BBMP elections will be announced soon and we need to prepare the party for that. We are confident of doing well.”

Asked about water shortage in Bengaluru, he said the crisis had been resolved. Referring to contaminated water, he said, “Regular tests are being carried out for potable water in the state to detect any contamination. The officials are giving reports on a regular basis.

Asked about division of BBMP, he said, “We have the Committee report on this. Currently, there are 225 wards and the division can be done later as well.

Asked about Zilla Panchayat elections, he said, “We have to conduct the election in view of the Court order. We are committed to conducting elections.”