Spread the love



















Scribe succumbs to corona in Agra



Agra: A senior journalist from Uttar Pradesh who had tested positive for coronavirus, died on Thursday night in Agra raising the death toll to 22 in the city as the overall COVID-19 cases mounted to 678 here Friday morning.

Agra District Magistrate, Prabhu N. Singh, said that the journalist was admitted to the S.N. Medical College since Wednesday and had been put on a ventilator.

The journalist was among the two deaths and 11 new cases that were reported till Thursday night, said District Magistrate P.N. Singh

The State Accredited Correspondents Committee has urged the Chief Minister to give a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to one member of the scribe’s family.

The committee said that journalists should also be recognized as corona warrior and should be given an insurance cover for Rs 50 lakh.