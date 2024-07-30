Search operation in J&K’s Poonch after terrorists sighted

Jammu: After suspicious movement was noticed on Tuesday, the security forces started a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Officials said that a CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) was started after information was received about the movement of two terrorists in a remote village in the district.

The two armed suspects, reportedly dressed in black were seen moving in the Salampura village near Dehra Ki Gali late Monday night.

“Police assisted by the Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF launched a joint operation immediately after getting the information. The suspected militants were seen moving towards the lower Pangai area. The search operation is underway. But there has been no contact with the suspected terrorists so far,” officials said here.

“The security forces also launched a search operation at Sanai, Jangal, Pattan and adjoining villages in the Surankote area of Poonch, and the Bangar-Saroor forest in the Drabshalla area of Kishtwar district this morning,” the officials further said.

Army has already deployed over 4,000 soldiers, including highly trained elite commandos and those trained in mountain warfare, to eradicate terrorists from the hilly districts of the Jammu division.

The step was taken after reports of a group of 40-50 hardcore foreign terrorists operating in these districts got credibility through ambush attacks carried out in Kathua, Doda, Reasi, Poonch and Rajouri.