Search Underway for Missing Teenager in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A search is currently underway for 17-year-old Hiten Badra, son of Panambur Coast Guard officer Jeevan Kumar, who has been reported missing from his residence in Kunjathbail since March 12th.

According to authorities, Hiten Badra is approximately 172 cm tall. On the day of his disappearance, he was last seen wearing white slippers, a light green round-neck t-shirt, and a blue tracksuit. He wears white-framed glasses and is proficient in English, Hindi, and Odia. A distinguishing feature is a noticeable black spot located in the middle of his forehead.

The Kavoor Police Station has issued a release requesting the public’s assistance in locating the missing teenager. Anyone with information regarding Hiten Badra’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Kavoor Police Station immediately. The Station House Officer emphasized the importance of any potential leads and encouraged individuals to come forward with relevant details.



