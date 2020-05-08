Spread the love



















Second Air India Express Flight Carrying 182 Stranded Indians from Dubai lands at Kozhikode

Mangaluru: Following close on its heels after Team Mangalorean had published an article on 7 May (Ref: Mangalorean Capt Michael Saldanha Piloting the Air India Express Flight Dubai to Kochi with 177 Indians ), half-an-hour after the first evacuation Air India Express flight landed at Kochi, the second AI Express flight landed at Kozhikode on Thursday 7 May night carrying 182 Indians, including five kids, from Dubai at 10.32 pm. The aircraft was part of the massive evacuation mission undertaken by the government to bring back Indians stranded in foreign lands due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.

Mangalorean Commander (Captain) Michael Saldanha was at the command of Air India Express IX 344 Flight from Dubai to Kochi with 182 Indians, was also joined in the cabin by First Officer Akhilesh Kumar and Cabin Crew members comprising Vineet Shamil, Abdul Rouf, Raseena P and Rijo Johnson. Capt Michael Saldanha is the son of Placid and Freida Saldanha of Valencia, Mangaluru. Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean is proud of my friend Capt Michael Saldanha for being at the helm of this flight, and landing the aircraft safely at Kozhikode Airport. Kudos to you Capt Mikku!



It is learnt that the Kozhikode airport under tight security since the morning and all the health protocols keeping in view the Covid-19 situation was followed. All incoming baggage was disinfected, before handing them over to the people. Among those who landed, pregnant ladies, those above 75 years of age and children below the age of 10 were sent to their homes where they will be quarantined for 14 days. Passengers having underlying health issues were moved to the hospitals for further treatment.

The remaining will be moved to the corona care centres in their respective districts while those showing Covid like symptoms would be taken to coronavirus dedicated hospitals here.