Second Phase of Vande Bharat, Flight Carrying 178 Passengers from Dubai Lands at MIA

Mangaluru: The second phase of Vande Bharat mission, the Air India flight from Dubai carrying 178 passengers landed at the Mangaluru International Airport at 7:55 pm on May 18.

The medical check-up of every passenger was conducted by the medical team from the health department at the airport. Later the passengers completed the immigration process.

The throat swab test of all the Dubai returnees will be done on May 19. The district administration has made the vehicle arrangements to drop the Dubai returnees to the Quarantine centres.

During the arrival of the flight, Deputy commissioner Sindhu Rupesh, the probationary flight officer Rahul Shinde, DHO Dr Ramachandra Bayari, Airport Director V V Rao and other Health officers were also present.

