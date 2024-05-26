Seminar on Laity Participation and Leadership in the Church Held at Udupi

Udupi: “If anyone wants to participate and show leadership in the church, first we must understand what is church. One, Catholic, Holy and Apostolic are the characteristics of the church. There are different types of leadership in the church-some are appointed, some give voluntary service and some serve through apostolic organization. The laity can work as representatives of the church in society for which there are ample opportunities. The service done by the laity for the poor, oppressed and needy is equally holy as prayer”, said Rev. Dr. Rajesh Rosario, professor of St Joseph Seminary.

He was speaking as a resource person in a Seminar on Laity participation and Leadership in the Church organized by the Laity Commission Udupi Diocese and Catholic Sabha Udupi Diocese on 26th May 2024 at Anugraha Pastoral entre Kakkunje Udupi.

Santhosh Cornelio president of Catholic Sabha Presided. Mr Santhosh Cornelio and Gracy Coehlo the president of Srisangatan of Udupi diocese inaugurated the seminar by lighting the lamp.

The Convener and Director of the Laity Commission Dr Gerald Pinto welcomed the gathering, and Jt Secretary Louis D Souza proposed the vote of thanks. Rosy Quadros compared the program.

75 people from all the parish units and central committee members were present as participants.