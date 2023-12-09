Senior Hezbollah leader’s son killed in Israeli drone strike

Tel Aviv: The Hezbollah on Saturday said Hassan Ali Dakdouk, the son of Ali Mussa Dakdouk, who is reportedly in charge of the organisation’s operations in southern Syria, was killed, reportedly in Israeli drone attack.

Ali Mussa Dakdouk was responsible for training pro-Iranian militias in Iraq for attacking American forces.

He was detained by US forces in Iraq in 2007, but was later released.

Four people who were killed were from Hezbollah while one was a Syrian. The deaths happened in an alleged Israeli drone strike against a vehicle near the Syrian border in the Golan Heights.

Israel and Hezbollah were engaged in exchange of fire across the Lebanese border in which several Israelis were injured.