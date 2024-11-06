Sergio Perez reflects on ‘disastrous’ Sao Paulo GP, says ‘nothing really worked’

Sao Paule: For Sergio Perez, Sao Paulo Grand Prix proved to be a frustrating affair, with the Red Bull driver admitting that ‘nothing really worked’ during his chaotic race at Interlagos. Perez began the day in 12th after a disrupted qualifying session, which was delayed due to rain and ended in frustration as both Perez and his teammate Max Verstappen were eliminated in Q2 after a late red flag caused by Lance Stroll’s crash.

Starting from P12, Perez’s race quickly unravelled with a first-lap spin, an error that sent him to the back of the field and left him fighting to recover. Team boss Christian Horner branded the incident ‘annoying,’ as Red Bull missed an opportunity to capitalize on the performance gap and earn valuable points.

Reflecting on his difficult race, Perez explained to the F1 media team that a combination of factors derailed his progress, starting with cold tyres and a wheelspin-heavy start. “We started with very cold tyres… and then not having a car in front, I lost the clutch, had massive wheelspin, and spun at Turn 10. It was a disaster,” he said. “Then we pitted before the red flag, so nothing really worked!”

Despite making up ground and battling through the midfield, Perez’s race continued to be marred by challenges, including a wide moment while attempting to overtake Liam Lawson for ninth place, which allowed Lewis Hamilton to sneak past, ultimately leaving Perez stranded in 11th, just outside the points.

Looking ahead, Perez remains optimistic about upcoming races, noting progress despite the disappointing result in Sao Paulo. With the Las Vegas Grand Prix next on the calendar, he hopes for a smoother outing and the chance to close out the season on a high. Meanwhile, Horner remains confident in Perez’s resilience, stating, “He’ll brush himself down and fight back in Las Vegas.”