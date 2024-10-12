Serving the Lord: Four Jesuits Take Vows of Priesthood in Mangalore

Mangaluru: On October 12, 2024, Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, ordained four Jesuit deacons as priests at the Divine Mercy Church, Fatima Retreat House. The newly ordained priests are Fr Maxim D’Souza, Joswin Pereira, Kiran Leema, and Wilson Saldanha.

In his homily, the Bishop enumerated the privilege of becoming the ambassadors of Christ through sacred ordination. He also added that God is always there at the side of priests, giving his mysteries revealed to him. He exhorted the ordinand on their privilege and responsibility in participating in the ministerial priesthood.

The Provincial of Karnataka Jesuit Province, Fr Dionysius Vaz, thanked the Bishop and all present – priests, religious, friends and relatives of the new priests.

After the Mass, the new priests and their parents were felicitated. Fr Maxim D’Souza spoke on behalf of the new priests and thanked all the persons who had, at different stages of their lives, accompanied them on their journey towards priesthood.

Fr Leston Lobo and Sch Vivian Saldanha prepared the deacons for the ordination ceremony with the beautiful liturgy. Fr Vishwas Misquith was the Master of Ceremonies at the Ordination Mass.