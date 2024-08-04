Seven killed in bus-car collision in UP

New Delhi: At least seven people were killed and 25 others injured on Sunday in a collision between a double-decker bus and a car on the Agra Lucknow Expressway

The accident occurred in the early hours on the expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah.

A double-decker bus was going to Delhi from Raebareli when it collided with a car and lost control, resulting in the bus falling off the expressway.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Etawah Sanjay Kumar Verma said the accident happened at 12.30 a.m. “A double-decker bus from Raebareli to Delhi collided with a car … There were 60 people on the bus, out of which four people died and about 20-25 people were injured, who have been admitted to the hospital. Three people who were there in the car also died. A total of seven people have died in the accident.”

One of the injured admitted to a hospital was critical, said the SSP, adding that they were making every effort to ensure that all remaining people reached their destinations.

He said an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.

It is being reported that the driver of the car fell asleep due to which the vehicle went out of control and entered the wrong lane. After this, the car collided with the bus coming from Lucknow. The collision sent the double-decker bus careening into a roadside ditch.

The locals were the first to reach the spot and informed the police. They helped in taking out the injured out of the ill-fated bus, said reports.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences over the deaths and directed the officials to expedite relief work for the injured.