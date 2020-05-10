Spread the love



















Seven taken into Custody for Holding Late Night Party at Malpe St Mary’s Island

Udupi: Seven persons were taken into custody by the coastal security police for partying at the St Mary’s Island late night on Saturday, violating the norms of the district administration. The arrested persons are said to be the officials of Nirmithi Kendra, Udupi.

The district administration has banned the public from entering the St Mary’s Island, Malpe from evening 7:00 pm to morning 7:00 am. Unfortunately, the district administration officials violated the lockdown norms framed by the deputy commissioner.

On Saturday, May 9, around 9:30 pm some people noticed the lights in the Island and informed the Malpe and the Coastal Security Police. The Police rushed to the spot and found liquor bottles and food items in the Island. All the seven persons were taken into custody and handed over to the Malpe CSP station. The Police also seized two cars which were parked near the Malpe Tourist Jetty area.

When Mangalorean.com contacted Sudesh Shetty who is the in-charge of the Malpe Beach, he said, “Since the rainy season would start soon, he and his staff had gone to bring some items from the Island which were erected for the use of Tourists. When we planned to return to the shore, the tides were high, and we stayed back in the Island. No such party was held in the Island on Saturday night,” he said.

According to CSP SP Chethan, as per the complaint from the public, our police staff raided the Island and they found seven persons partying there. We brought them back to the Malpe shore at 3:00 am on Sunday. Now the investigation is going on to find out if any rules were violated and take strict action against them, he said.