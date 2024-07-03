Sex video scandal: HD Revanna meets son and prime accused Prajwal in prison

Bengaluru: Karnataka JD (S) MLA H.D. Revanna visited his son, prime accused in the sex video scandal, Prajwal Revanna in the central prison on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday. Prajwal is a former JD (S) MP and grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. This was Revanna’s first visit to prison to see his younger son since his arrest.

H. D. Revanna became angry at media persons while his vehicle was entering the prison road and did not react to questions. Prajwal is being kept in the quarantine centre of the jail. His mother Bhavani Revanna had visited him in the prison on Tuesday.

Prajwal’s father had stated on Tuesday that he won’t go to meet his son in prison. Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, HD Revanna had stated, “I won’t go to meet Prajwal Revanna in prison. If I go to meet him, people will say that I have conveyed something to him. In this backdrop, I won’t go.”

However, contrary to his statement he visited Prajwal the very next day.

Revanna had also stated that, “Only God is there for us now. Who else is there? On Monday my wife went to prison to meet Prajwal. I don’t know what mother and son spoke about. I didn’t even ask,” he had stated.

Prajwal Revanna is charged with repeated rape, kidnapping, and threats, videographing sexual acts and is the prime accused in the sex videos case.

His elder brother, JD (S) MLC Suraj Revanna is facing charges of forcing unnatural sex on JD(S) workers. Suraj Revanna was arrested and is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team.



