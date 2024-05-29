Sex videos case: Fugitive JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna moves anticipatory bail plea

Bengaluru: The prime accused in the sex videos case, JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, moved an anticipatory bail petition in court on Wednesday. After hearing the plea, the court adjourned the matter to May 31.

Earlier, the fugitive MP, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, had announced that he would return to India on May 31.

The videos in which Prajwal Revanna can be seen sexually assaulting and abusing various women have taken Karnataka by storm.

Prajwal Revanna’s anticipatory bail petition was filed before the Special Court for People’s Representatives.

Counsel Arun, who appeared for Prajwal Revanna pleaded with the court to admit the petition and hear it on May 30 and submitted that the MP would land in India on May 31.

The counsel said he had received communication in this regard from him via email.

The anticipatory bail petition had been submitted in three cases, of which, two cases are registered by the SIT of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The anticipatory bail petition was submitted for crime numbers 20/2024, 02/2024 registered in the CID and 107/2024 registered in the Holenarasipur Police Station.

Karnataka Home Minister, Dr. G Parameshwara stated on Wednesday that Prajwal Revanna’s arrest warrant had been issued.

SIT sources confirmed on Wednesday that Prajwal Revanna has booked a May 31 flight ticket for India with Lufthansa Airlines and was expected to reach Bengaluru at around 12.30 A.M. on Friday. The ticket has been booked from Munich, Germany.

Asked if the Hassan MP would be allowed to meet his grandfather after returning to India, the Karnataka Home Minister said that he would be arrested immediately upon arrival at the airport.



