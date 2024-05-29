Sex videos case: JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna’s arrest warrant issued, says K’taka HM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara stated on Wednesday that the warrant for JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna’s arrest had been issued.

The fugitive MP who is former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gowda’s grandson, is the prime accused in the sex videos case that has taken Karnataka by storm.

SIT sources confirmed on Wednesday that Prajwal Revanna has booked a May 31 flight ticket for India with Lufthansa Airlines and was expected to reach Bengaluru at around 12.30 A.M. on Friday. The ticket has been booked from Munich, Germany.

Asked if the Hassan MP would be allowed to meet his grandfather after returning to India, the Karnataka Home Minister said that he would be arrested immediately on arrival at the airport.

Parameshwara stated, “Action needs to be initiated in the case. The warrant has been issued and arrest has to be made and his statement recorded for further legal procedure.”

Replying to a question on the arrest of two Congress workers over distribution of pen drives containing the video, Parameshwara stated, “Rather than seeing Congress, JD(S) and BJP workers as accused, the SIT will arrest all those who have a role in the scandal.”

So far 11 to 12 people have been arrested in the case.



