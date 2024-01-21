Shabbir, Mallu Ravi among four advisors appointed by Telangana CM



Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has appointed four of his close aides and senior leaders of the Congress party as advisors to the state government.

Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice-president Mallu Ravi, former MLA Vem Narender Reddy and another party leader Harkara Venugopal Rao have been appointed as the advisors.

Shabbir, a senior leader, has been appointed as advisor on SC, ST, OBC and minorities welfare. He will enjoy the rank and status of minister of state.

The former minister was an aspirant of Cabinet berth but the party has not nominated him to the Legislative Council following his defeat in the recent Assembly elections.

Shabbir, who lost the November 30 election from Nizamabad Urban constituency, had served as a minister in the Congress government headed by Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy in united Andhra Pradesh.

Mallu Ravi has been appointed as the special representative of the state government in New Delhi. He had held the same post under the YSR government in united Andhra Pradesh.

Brother of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, he is a close aide of Revanth Reddy and after the Assembly election results had openly stated that he preferred Revanth Reddy over his brother for the post of the chief minister. Mallu Ravi, also a former MP from Nagarkurnool, will enjoy the rank and status of the minister of state.

Vem Narender Reddy, a close friend of Revanth Reddy, has been appointed as advisor to the Chief Minister on public affairs. They share a warm relationship since they were in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Narender along with Revanth Reddy had joined the Congress in 2018.

Telangana Congress protocol in charge Harkara Venugopal Rao has been appointed as the advisor to government on protocol and public relations.