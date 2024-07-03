Shashi Kumar IPS transferred as Police Commissioner of Hubli-Dharwad

Bengaluru: The Former police commissioner of Mangalore City Commissionerate Shashi Kumar IPS has been transferred as the Police Commissioner of Hubli-Dharwad, on July 2.

The state government issued transfer orders to 25 IPS officers on July 2.

Shashi Kumar was the police commissioner of Mangalore City Commissionerate and served for 26 months in Mangalore. He won the hearts of Mangaloreans through his people-friendly policing. Before being transferred as Police Commissioner of Hubli-Dharwad, Shashi Kumar was the Commissioner of Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, Bengaluru.

Team Mangalorean wishes Shashi Kumar all the success in his future endeavours.