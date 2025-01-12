Shimoga Diocese Education Society Empowers Educators with AI Skills

Shivamogga: The Diocese of Shimoga took a significant stride towards revolutionizing classroom teaching by hosting a pioneering workshop on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Organized by the Shimoga Multipurpose Social Service Society (SMSSS) and Mount Carmel Education Society (MCES), the event aimed to equip educators with innovative AI tools and methodologies. The workshop was held on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at Sacred Heart PU College, Shimoga, and saw the participation of 50 principals, institutional heads, technical staff, and teachers from institutions under the Shimoga Diocese Education Society.

The event was spearheaded by Rev. Dr Clifford Roshan Pinto, Secretary of the Education Society and Director of Sannidhi Pastoral Centre, Shimoga, in collaboration with Canara Communication Centre, Mangalore, and AI Lumina, a state-of-the-art AI learning platform.

Addressing the gathering, Fr. Roshan emphasized the transformative potential of AI in education, stating, “The education sector is undergoing a paradigm shift, and as educators, we must adapt to equip our students for the future. The true success of this workshop will be reflected in the productivity and efficiency of teachers and the qualitative outcomes they achieve by applying the skills learned today.”

The sessions were led by two distinguished AI experts, Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes and Mr Leo Victor Zalki. Fr A.I. Fernandes, the Director of Canara Communication Centre in Mangalore, is a Google-certified AI Coach, a seasoned media professional, and an advocate for integrating technology into education. Mr Zalki, the Director of Oxidane Enviro LLP, Mangalore, is an Oracle and Google-certified AI Professional with extensive expertise in emerging technologies. Together, they brought their wealth of experience to provide practical insights and tools for educators, helping them unlock new possibilities for teaching through AI.

The workshop offered a hands-on experience in integrating AI into educational practices. Topics covered included adaptive learning, ethical AI usage, Content Creation for Educational purposes, Content creation for educational purposes, data-driven teaching strategies, Time saving AI tools for Teachers and fostering personalized student engagement.

Fr A.I. Fernandes underscored the importance of embracing technology in education, stating, “AI is not here to replace teachers but to amplify their creativity and efficiency. By embracing AI, educators can reimagine how knowledge is delivered and foster a dynamic learning environment.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mr Zalki remarked, “Educators are the architects of the future. AI tools empower us to create interactive, student-centric classrooms that promote critical thinking and creativity.”

Alice Samuel from Shimoga hailed the AI workshop as “transformative and inspiring,” sharing how it gave her confidence to create videos for school activities. “The hands-on sessions made me believe I can do this too,” she said. Grateful to the trainers, she emphasized the need for more training to bring her Kannada medium school into the digital age.

Participants actively engaged in practical sessions, exploring various AI tools designed for education. Fifteen lucky participants and a few institutions were awarded premium AI tools. In contrast, all participants received an AI Toolkit for Education and prompt tools to integrate AI seamlessly into their classrooms.

Prominent attendees included Fr Nelson Dsouza, Fr Joy Jolsan Andrade, and religious sisters involved in educational institutions.

The workshop was lauded as a resounding success, equipping educators with practical insights and resources to integrate AI into their teaching methodologies effectively. This initiative underscores Shimoga Diocese Education Societies’ commitment to preparing its institutions for a future where technology and values coexist harmoniously to deliver exceptional education.