Shinsegae chairman had ’10-15 minute talk’ with US President-elect Trump

Seoul: Chung Yong-jin, chairman of South Korean retail conglomerate Shinsegae Group, said he had a brief talk with US President-elect Donald Trump during his visit to Trump’s Florida resort but declined to provide any other details.

“I had a meal together with President-elect Trump, and we separately had an in-depth conversation on various topics,” he told Yonhap News Agency while waiting for his return flight home from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday (U.S. time).

Chung said his chat with the incoming U.S. leader lasted about 10 to 15 minutes, reports Yonhap news agency. Chung is the first South Korean known to have met Trump since his election victory last month.

He had stayed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort since Monday at the invitation of Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the president-elect, with whom the Shinsegae chairman had already met three times this year.

Chung said he could not disclose the content of his talk with the U.S. president-elect.

He said Trump had made no “special indication” when asked if the president-elect made any comments on South Korea.

Instead, Trump Jr. introduced him to “many people,” with whom he discussed business, Chung added.

The Shinsegae chairman said Trump Jr. and others expressed their interest in the situation in South Korea following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched martial law declaration early this month.

Chung said he explained that South Korea has the potential to recover from the ongoing political fiasco and it won’t take long before the country returns to a normal state, said the report.