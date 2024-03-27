Shiv Sena (UBT) names 16 Maha LS candidates, three from Mumbai

Mumbai: After days of dilly-dallying, the Shiv Sena (UBT) announced its list of 16 Lok Sabha candidates, including three from Mumbai, here on Wednesday.

They include: Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South), Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North-East), and Amol G. Kirtikar (Mumbai North-West).

The party has fielded old loyalists: Anant Geete (Raigad), Vinayak Raut (Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri), Chandrakant Khaire (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar -Aurangabad), Bhausaheb Waghchore (Shirdi), Rajan Vichare (Thane), and Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv – Osmanabad).

The other nominees include: Prof. Narendra Khedekar (Buldhana), Yavatmal-Washim (Sanjay Deshmukh), Sanjog Waghere-Patil (Maval), Chandrahar Patil (Sangli), Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar (Hingoli), Rajabhau Waze (Nashik) and Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani).

With this, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has announced a total of 28 candidates for the 48 LS seats in the state, comprising Congress’ 12 and SS (UBT)’s 16.

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) is likely to announce its list of nominees on Wednesday and more contenders, including the smaller allies and possibly Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), may be fielded later as the five-phased election progresses in the state.