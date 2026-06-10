Shivakumar meets Sonia, Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi; expresses gratitude

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday met senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Sonia Gandhi’s residence, 10 Janpath, in New Delhi. This was his first visit to 10 Janpath after assuming the role of Chief Minister.

During the meeting, Shivakumar expressed his gratitude to the Congress leadership and discussed various party- and governance-related matters.

The Chief Minister called on Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, LoP Rahul Gandhi, and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during his visit to the national capital. Shivakumar thanked the Congress leadership for its continued support and guidance.

Sources said the meeting also involved consultations on organisational and political issues concerning Karnataka and the party’s future plans.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar paid a courtesy visit to the National Mahila Congress office in New Delhi. National Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba, General Secretaries Kamalakshi Rajanna and Shilpi Arora, along with other office-bearers, were present during the visit.

He also visited the Indian Youth Congress office in New Delhi. Congress National Secretary B.V. Srinivas, Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib, Karnataka Youth Congress President Manjunath Gowda, Congress leaders MLC Basanagouda Badarli, Inayat Ali and Nagesh Kariyappa, along with several others, were present.

Later, Shivakumar also visited the office of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in New Delhi. NSUI National General Secretary Kunal Sharawat, Karnataka NSUI President Keerthi Ganesh and other office-bearers were present on the occasion.

Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, met Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at the Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi.

The meeting with the high command leadership has assumed significance amid discontent brewing within the newly sworn-in Karnataka cabinet over portfolio allocations. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday to hold discussions with the party high command.

Shivakumar’s Delhi visit comes on the back of several ministers venting dissatisfaction over ministerial allocations and positions.

Days ago, he publicly stated that he wanted a portfolio through which he could serve the poor. The seven-time Congress MP had also said he would not take charge of the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio, but later withdrew his statement after LoP Rahul Gandhi spoke to him directly.

Senior Congress leader and seven-time MLA T.B. Jayachandra has also purportedly expressed disappointment over not being inducted into the cabinet. Those close to him say Jayachandra is upset that he was not given a position commensurate with his seniority and experience. He is also reported to be meeting senior party leaders in Delhi to press his case.

Ex-minister Zameer Ahmad Khan, considered a close associate of former CM Siddaramaiah, also appeared visibly upset when questioned by reporters about his ministerial aspirations and protests by supporters demanding a cabinet berth for him.

Meanwhile, M.B. Patil stated that “The matter will be sorted out by the high command, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC General Secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and K.C. Venugopal, and Siddaramaiah. The party will take care of it. Has Krishna Byre Gowda himself said anything? Even the issue involving Ramalinga Reddy has been resolved.”