Shivakumar sworn in as Karnataka’s 25th CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar was sworn in as the 25th Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday at a grand ceremony held at the Glass House within the Lok Bhavan premises in Bengaluru.

Amid loud slogans from supporters, Shivakumar walked to the dais and first paid floral tributes to the portrait of Sri Veera Gangadhara Swamiji, popularly known as Ajjayya, Nonavinakere Ajja, or Veera Gangadhara Ajja. After offering his respects, he proceeded to the podium to take the oath of office and the oath of secrecy.

Shivakumar took the oath while holding a copy of the Constitution and invoked the name of Veera Gangadhara Ajja, the revered seer whom he regards as his spiritual guide.

The swearing-in ceremony commenced with the rendition of Vande Mataram. This was followed by the National Anthem performed by the Karnataka State Police Band. The state anthem was also played during the proceedings.

Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, Shalini Rajneesh, welcomed the dignitaries and guests attending the ceremony. Before the formal proceedings began, Shivakumar felicitated outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by draping a shawl over his shoulders.

Several prominent national and state leaders attended the event, including Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Vibhu Bakhru, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Congress leader V.D. Satheesan from Kerala, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and other senior Congress leaders.

At the start of the ceremony, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh sought the permission of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to proceed with the swearing-in.

Following the Governor’s approval, the oath-taking ceremony formally commenced.

The event marked the beginning of a new chapter in Karnataka politics, with Shivakumar assuming office as Chief Minister amid the presence of senior Congress leadership, constitutional authorities, and a large gathering of party workers and supporters.