Sad Siddaramaiah could not complete full term says son Yathindra after Cabinet induction; vows to follow father’s legacy

Bengaluru: Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said it was disappointing that his father, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, could not complete a full five-year term in office, but added that he was honoured by the party’s decision to induct him into the Council of Ministers under the new government led by D.K. Shivakumar.

Speaking to reporters, Yathindra said the ministerial berth entrusted to him carries significant responsibility and that he would strive to live up to the standards set by his father.

“We had hoped that my father, Siddaramaiah, would complete a full five-year term as Chief Minister, but that did not happen. That is the disappointing part. At the same time, the party has given me an opportunity to serve as a minister. It is a big responsibility,” he said.

“My father is known for his good administration and commitment to the people. Like him, I want to earn a good name and provide effective governance. I will put in my best efforts to fulfil this responsibility,” he added.

Yathindra asserted that Siddaramaiah would continue to remain the foremost leader of the AHINDA (minorities, backward classes and Dalits) communities and play an active role in Karnataka politics.

“My father has made it clear that he will continue in active politics. He has said that he will continue fighting communal forces and those working against the Constitution. He remains the undisputed leader of the AHINDA communities,” he said.

Praising Shivakumar, Yathindra said the Congress leader was known for both his administrative abilities and organisational skills.

“Like my father, D.K. Shivakumar is also known as a capable administrator. Within the party, he is respected for his organisational abilities and leadership qualities. I am confident that he will provide good governance and lead Karnataka on the path of progress,” he said.

Yathindra said he and other party leaders would extend their full support to Shivakumar in implementing the government’s agenda.

“We will join hands with Shivakumar in all efforts aimed at the development and progress of the state,” he said.

On his portfolio, Yathindra said no decision had been taken yet and that he was prepared to work in any department assigned to him.

“This is my first opportunity to serve as a minister. The portfolio has not yet been finalised, but whatever responsibility is entrusted to me, I will work honestly and sincerely,” he said.

He also expressed confidence that senior Congress leader and former minister H.C. Mahadevappa would be accommodated in the Cabinet during a future expansion.

“Mahadevappa is a mass leader with a strong support base. We believe he will be included in the Cabinet in the next phase of expansion,” Yathindra said.