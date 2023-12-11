Shivamogga: BJP worker attacked for questioning Cong MLA on social media



Shivamogga: An incident of a BJP worker getting attacked by a gang of six persons for questioning Congress MLA B.K. Sangameshwar from Bhadravathi on Facebook in Shivamogga district was reported on Monday.

Gokul Krishnan, the BJP worker, has sustained serious injuries on the forehead and ears and is admitted to Meggan Hospital in Shivamogga. The gang attacked him when he had gone to fetch a dinner parcel from Kanchan Hotel on Sunday night in Bhadravathi town.

On Monday, Gokul Krishnan stated that he was attacked in the backdrop of questioning local Congress MLA Sangameshwar. The victim had questioned the Congress MLA about illegal activities in Bhadravathi town and his promise to restart the MPML factory. Following the post, the victim’s car was targeted and damaged on Saturday.

The New Town police, who are investigating the case, have arrested three persons in connection with it. They are identified as Ganesh (22), Harsha (22), and Nage Gowda (22). The police are yet to act in connection with the assault case.

The case is likely to become a major issue and be discussed in the session. Recently, BJP worker Prithwi Singh was stabbed in Belagavi, and an FIR was booked against Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi, his four associates, and his two gunmen. Prithwi Singh was a close associate of former minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi.



