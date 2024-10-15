Shivaraj Kumar Visits Kuthar Koragajja’s Hometown

Ullal: Renowned actor Shivaraj Kumar, accompanied by his wife Geeta, visited Kuthar Koragajja’s birthplace in Dekkad, Kuthar, and interacted with the press.

“I feel at peace whenever I visit Kuthar Koragajja’s hometown. Whenever I’m in Mangalore, I make it a point to visit this place,” Shivaraj Kumar said.

He mentioned his upcoming film, ‘Fortyfive,’ directed by Arjun Janya, starring Upendra and Raj B. Shetty, scheduled for release on November 15. He also hinted at another project in the works.

Film producers Srikanth and Rajesh Bhat accompanied Shivaraj Kumar during the visit.