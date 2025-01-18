Shivraj Singh Chouhan assures full support to Karnataka

New Delhi: Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday held a review meeting in Bengaluru with Karnataka’s Agriculture, Rural Development, and Revenue Ministers.

The Union Agriculture Minister is currently on a two-day visit to Karnataka.

The meeting focused on Karnataka’s agricultural initiatives, rural development efforts, revenue-related activities, and the implementation of central government schemes.

During the discussions, Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasised the importance of collaboration, saying, “While some indulge in the politics of blame, we believe in the politics of development and public welfare. India is a federal democracy, and our primary objective is to extend full support to the state government under central schemes, ensuring Karnataka’s development is never hindered.”

The Union Minister urged the Karnataka government to swiftly utilise previously allocated funds and outlined the central government’s ongoing support. He announced the release of an additional Rs 97 crore under the Watershed Scheme, following a request from the state’s Revenue Minister. Acknowledging the Agriculture Minister’s demand for additional funding under the Mechanization Scheme, Chouhan assured that this request had been approved.

Moreover, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare will also address staffing requirements under the ATMA Scheme. During the review, ministers submitted several proposals regarding development projects and schemes, which Chouhan pledged to carefully evaluate.

Highlighting the larger vision, the Union Minister said, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance, we are committed to building a developed India by 2047. A developed Karnataka is a vital part of this vision. The central government will leave no stone unturned in driving Karnataka’s progress. I urge the state government to utilise funds promptly and submit utilisation certificates to ensure continued support from the Centre.”

Shivraj Singh Chouhan reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to providing every poor family with a permanent home. He shared that after assuming office for the third term, the central government approved the construction of 2,26,175 houses for Karnataka in September, with funds already disbursed. He further announced an increase in this target, with an additional 4,76,556 houses sanctioned, bringing the total target for this financial year to 7,02,731 houses for the state.

“Under the Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, serving the poor is nothing less than a sacred duty. Ensuring every poor family has a permanent home is not just a goal but a mission for us. I have urged the Karnataka government to expedite the construction process so that no family is left without a roof over their heads,” Chouhan stated.

The Union Minister concluded by reaffirming the central government’s unwavering commitment to Karnataka’s growth and development, ensuring that no effort is spared in achieving this shared vision of progress.



