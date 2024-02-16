Shoot down Cong MP remark: K’taka High Court stays FIRs against BJP leader Eshwarappa

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued a stay on the FIRs against senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa in connection with his controversial remark regarding the shooting down of Congress MP DK Suresh over his separate nation for South India comment.

The Bench headed by Justice Krishna S. Dixit issued the orders and pulled up politicians for issuing objectionable statements.

“Why are our leaders not using good language? Why don’t they reflect good culture while issuing statements? Why do they commit atrocities on language?” he observed.

“Politicians should be careful as Karnataka state has people from different ideologies. They must be aware that schoolchildren will be watching them,” the Bench stated.

Eshwarappa, while participating in a BJP function stated that Congress MP DK Suresh and MLA Vinay Kulkarni were anti-national. “I will appeal to PM Modi to enact a law to shoot down such persons who speak about dividing the country,” he declared.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara had vowed legal action against the BJP leader for controversial statements on Congress leaders. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and brother of MP Suresh, DK Shivakumar, said that they do not expect an apology from Eshwarappa.

“He spoke about our father too in the Assembly. He is not in the Assembly now. Whoever has tried to bother us, their matters have been settled,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that Suresh is not scared of bullets. “If he wants to shoot him, let him do it. Does he know the history of Kempe Gowda? We have our own history,” he said.

Based on complaints by Congress leaders, the Karnataka Police had registered FIRs against Eshwarappa in Davanagere and Yeshwanthpur police stations.