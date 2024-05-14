SIA raids 11 locations in Kashmir in connection with non-local’s murder



Srinagar: The state investigation agency (SIA) of J&K Police on Tuesday carried out multiple raids in South Kashmir in connection with the murder of a non-local person.

Officials said that the SIA carried out searches at 11 locations in Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts in a case related to the killing of a non-local.

Raja Sah, a non-local street vendor was killed on April 17 in Jablipora village of Bijbehara tehsil in Anantnag district.

“SIA is trying to ascertain a larger criminal conspiracy behind this killing. During searches various articles, including mobile phones, electronic gadgets, and documents relevant to the ongoing investigation have been seized, which shall be forensically examined and analysed during investigation in the case,” SIA statement said.