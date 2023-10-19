Siddaramaiah clarifies on vermillion ban in state legislature during Vijaya Dashami

Bengaluru: Amid controversy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday issued a clarification on the ban of using vermillion within the state legislature premises during Vijaya Dashami festivities next week.

In a social media post, he Chief Minister said: “The order to ban vermillion made with chemicals and other colours during the Vijaya Dashami festival in the premises of the Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and Multi-Stories Building housing departmental offices is not new one.

“These are heritage buildings and these chemical colorus can cause permanent or long-term stains on the floor. To avoid damage, we have followed the orders given by the earlier governments this year as well.”

Siddaramaiah appealed to the people that they should not give heed to propaganda against the Congress government in the state.

In his post, he also shared an order issued in the same matter in 2021 by the then BJP government in the state, which says the blots and stains caused during the celebrations by using the chemical-laced colours are damaging the beauty of the state legislature complex.

The earlier order had also underlined that although directions were given in this regard, it was neglected.

As these are heritage buildings, breaking of ash gourd (a tradition during the Vijaya Dashami celebrations), using chemical-laced colours, vermillion, turmeric and other materials are not allowed.

The order had also stated that if the directions were not followed, the concerned persons will have to bear the responsibilty.