Siddaramaiah hits back at KTR over sharing ‘edited video’

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were Tuesday engaged in a war of words over a video shared by the former.

Rama Rao shared on ‘X’ a video of Siddaramaiah’s purported statement in Karnataka Assembly and wrote, “No money to deliver poll promises/guarantees says Karnataka CM!”

“Is this the future template for Telangana too after successfully hoodwinking the people in elections? Aren’t you supposed to do basic research and planning before making outlandish statements?” asked KTR whose party lost power in Telangana to the Congress party in the recent elections.

Siddaramaiah hit back at KTR for what he called circulating fake video. “Do you know why your party lost power in the Telangana Elections? Because you don’t even know how to verify what is fake and edited and what is truth,” the Karnataka Chief Minister told the BRS leader.

The Congress leader stated that BJP creates fake edited videos and BRS circulates them. “Yours is a perfect B team of BJP. If you are still interested in facts, read this,” wrote Siddaramaiah while sharing a link of his statement about the edited video circulated by some BJP leaders.

“The deceptive tactic involves circulating an edited video that distorts my statements, falsely implying an admission of the Congress’s inability to fulfill promises made in 2023.

“Contrary to the manipulated narrative, the unaltered video clearly reflects my remarks in the assembly, holding the BJP accountable for failing to fulfill promises made in their 2018 manifesto, especially the loan waiver promise they had made.

“I cited the fact that Yediyurappa, in 2009, had stated that they didn’t have a printing machine to print notes and lacked the funds to waive farm loans. Yediyurappa had acknowledged that it was not possible for the BJP to fulfill promises made during elections,” reads the statement.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Congress has also slammed KTR over his tweet. A tweet from the party’s official handle recalled that while holding the office of a responsible minister, KTR gave a fake statement that Pravalika had not applied for group exam.

It said KTR had also posted a fake letter on X to claim that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar wants Foxconn to shift their proposed plant from Hyderabad to Bengaluru.

“Now you have started spreading misinformation in the name of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. Telangana people understood that you survive on misinformation and that’s why they gave you shock treatment to make you sit at farmhouse. Will you still not change,” asked the Congress.



