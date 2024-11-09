Siddaramaiah ordered land transfer in Waqf’s name in 15 days, claims BJP

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka on Saturday claimed that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered the transfer of people’s land in the name of Waqf board within 15 days.

Talking to reporters in Bengaluru, BJP leader Ashoka claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that notices for land acquisition would be withdrawn, however, the Chief Secretary issued written instructions to proceed with the acquiring of lands.

Drawing parallels between Tipu Sultan and Congress, Ashoka said: “Tipu Sultan converted innocents using his sword, and now the Congress is using the Waqf to take people’s land. Even the school where Sir M. Visvesvaraya (quintessential engineer) studied was being listed as Waqf property.”

“Former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai only ordered that land taken unlawfully be returned; he didn’t suggest acquiring farmers’ lands. However, Waqf board members are even claiming that Vidhana Soudha belongs to them,” he remarked.

He said that during the BJP’s tenure, a Valmiki Bhavan was built in Kolar, but now a place of worship has been constructed and fenced over it.

The BJP leader claimed that the Congress government was forming SITs for everything.

“The Kempaiah Commission was formed to investigate CM Siddaramaiah’s alleged scams, yet its report has never been released,” he stated.

On Siddaramaiah’s allegation of the Covid “scam” during the BJP’s tenure, he said: “During the pandemic, former CM B. S. Yediyurappa directed purchases as advised by officials. There was no wrongdoing. The Chief Minister doesn’t have the authority to determine which company to buy from; officials decide. This case will backfire on the government.”

“When we were in power, we handled everything peacefully. This government, however, blames everything on the previous government,” Ashoka said.



