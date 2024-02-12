Siddaramaiah urges MP govt to immediately release farmers heading for Delhi protest

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister has asked the Madhya Pradesh government to immediately release the arrested Karnataka farmers who were on way to Delhi to take part in the farmers protest.

“The Madhya Pradesh government should immediately release all the farmers of our state who have been arrested and allow them to participate in the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on February 13,” the Chief Minister said.

Scores of farmers from Hubballi city of Karnataka were on way to Delhi when they were arrested in Bhopal by the Madhya Pradesh government.

“By arresting and intimidating them, the farmers’ struggle cannot be suppressed. This repression can lead more farmers to take to the streets. If the Central government truly cares about peace and order, it should immediately meet the demands of the farmers and resolve their issues. They must resolve their problems rather than repressing and brutalising them,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the arrests were carried out by the Madhya Pradesh government but it is clear that the “criminal brain” behind these arrests is the Central government.

“Whenever BJP comes to power either in the Centre or in the states their first act has always been against the farmers. The first time BJP came to power in Karnataka, farmers asking for fertilisers were ruthlessly shot down by B.S. Yediyurappa-led government,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that several farmers died due to the violence inflicted on protesting farmers in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh by the BJP government.

“Looking at the current actions of Modi’s government, it seems their main aim is to intimidate the farmers into submission,” the Chief Minister said.



